Is there anything Rihanna has not done this year to amaze us? She blessed our eyes with an outstanding fashion show, lingerie, makeup, a book, a diamond, as well as, a documentary about her life. Even though she did not release any new music, however, if we kept on asking for it she may never release in the future as well. As revealed by the Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has bought the global rights to the documentary about the life of Rihanna which has not been entitled yet.

Peter Berg will be the director of this film, who has also directed Patriot’s Day, Mile 22, as well as, first-ever feature-length movie role of Rihanna, Battleship. It was told by Berg that he has more than twelve-hundred hours of footage of the famous celebrity’s life recorded and has more than ordinary access to the singer. Supposedly the film will provide a glimpse into how one of the most renowned pop artists of the world evolved, as told by THR.

He even has the record of the day when Rihanna had her Bastille Day concert and it got canceled due to a dreadful terror attack. Earlier this year, he told the details of that incident in an interview stating that they were in Nice at that time. She was about to leave for the concert on Bastille Day. Then a driver of the truck smashed so many people and plowed through them right in the front yard of their hotel. So since he was there trying to do something light, he got to witness that horrific attack.

Even before this documentary of Rihanna and Berg was sold it was shopped around to a number of platforms before it sold. Deal with amazon is amongst the greatest deals signed so far.